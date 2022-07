A couple of firearms are being reported as stolen from a south Salina residence.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday, a 37-year-old woman contacted officers from her residence at 3300 Ringneck Crossing, stating that two firearms were taken from her bedroom closet. The woman told police that she moved into the house on April 1, and that was the last time she saw them.

The estimated total loss between the two guns is $950.