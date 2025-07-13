Two Fatal Crashes in Marion County

By Todd Pittenger July 13, 2025

Two people were killed in two unrelated crashes in Marion County on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the first crash happened just after midnight.

A Kawasaki motorcycle tried to pass another vehicle on US 77 Highway near Florence when it collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Camry. The motorcycle rider, 22-year-old Justin Williamson from Weiser, Idaho, was killed. The driver of the car had suspected minor injuries.

The second crash happened just after 6:00 in the evening.

The patrol says 92-year-old Ronald Ludwig of Florence was driving a Lincoln Nautilus SUV in Peabody.  He failed to stop at a stop sign, at the intersection with US 50 Highway, and collided with a Freightliner semi. Ludwig suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV, 92-year-old Dorothy Conyers from Marion, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.