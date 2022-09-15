Salina, KS

Two Drivers Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2022

Two drivers are dead following a head-on crash in Southern Kansas that happened during a high speed pursuit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says law enforcement was pursuing a stolen pickup south on U.S. Highway 281. The agency says evidence at the scene indicates the stolen truck intentionally drove at an oncoming pickup. The oncoming truck attempted an evasive manure but was unable to avoid a collision.

The driver of the stolen truck, 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers from Halstead, and the driver of the truck he hit, 70-year-old man Terrill Underwood from Medicine Lodge, were both killed in the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 10:30 on U.S. Highway 281 about eight miles south of the Barber County Community of Sawyer.

