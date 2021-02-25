Salina, KS

Two Coyotes, One Swede Make All-KCAC MBB Teams

KCAC ReleaseFebruary 25, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2020-21 KCAC Men’s Basketball all-conference teams and award winners. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head men’s basketball coaches.

Bethel College won the regular-season title after going 16-6 overall and 16-4 in KCAC play. The Threshers’ success in the regular season earned accolades for their players and coaches. Jaylon Scott, the Threshers’ do-everything junior guard, was named both the KCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Scott made an impact all over the floor this season, averaging a double-double and leading the team in points per game (16.32), rebounds per game (11.46), and assists per game (4.73). His rebound per game and assists per game marks ranked No. 1 in the conference in both categories. Scott made the All-Defensive Team as well.

Bethel head coach Jayson Artaz earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year distinction from his peers.

Perry Carroll of Ottawa was named the 2021 KCAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Carroll was fifth in the conference in points per game (17.28), as well as fourth in the KCAC in field goal percentage (50.3%). Steele Gaston-Chapman of Southwestern was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year following a season in which he led the Moundbuilders in points per game (13.07), assists per game (2.93), and steals per game (1.11).

The following athletes were selected by conference men’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.

Statistical information on the 2020-21 men’s basketball season can be found here.

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Jaylon Scott (U) @D Bethel College Jr. G Allen, Texas
Jaquan Daniels (U) Ottawa University Sr. G/F Columbus, Ga.
Brooks Haddock (U) Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. G Muskogee, Okla.
Davonte Pack (U) Friends University Jr. G Sumter, S.C.
JaMiah Haynes (U) Sterling College Sr. F Kyle, Texas

 

SECOND TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Kaleb Stokes (U) Oklahoma Wesleyan University So. G/F Tulsa, Okla.
Perry Carroll (U) # Ottawa University Sr. G Ottawa, Kan.
Clifford Byrd II Bethel College Jr. G Memphis, Tenn.
AJ Range (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. F Junction City, Kan.
Kemryn Jenkins McPherson College Sr. G Eminence, Ky.

 

THIRD TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Troy Baker Southwestern College Sr. F Maize, Kan.
Zhahidi Robinson (U) Southwestern College So. G St. Petersburg, Fla.
Bobby Shanks Tabor College Jr. G Halls, Tenn.
Donte Simpson Avila University Jr. G Union City, Tenn.
Keyaun Hoskin York College So. G Duncanville, Texas

 

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Bryant Mocaby Bethel College Jr. F Wichita, Kan.
Isiah Saenz Bethany College Sr. G San Antonio, Texas
Josh Rivers McPherson College Jr. G Midwest City, Okla.
Fred Watts McPherson College Sr. F Channelview, Texas
Andre Jackson Ottawa University Sr. G/F Turner, Kan.
Steele Gaston-Chapman F Southwestern College Fr. G Wichita, Kan.
Ian Konek Friends University So. G Long Beach, Calif.
Brandon Phillips Avila University Sr. G Carrollton, Texas
Hunter Hoggatt Avila University Fr. G Sapulpa, Okla.
Easton Hunter Kansas Wesleyan University Fr. G Colwich, Kan.
Nashom Carter Tabor College Jr. G San Diego, Calif.
Andre Nelson Tabor College Sr. G Jacksonville, Fla.
Lucas Briar Sterling College Jr. F Sterling Kan.
Ian Moore Ottawa University Jr. G Lamar, Mo.
Leon Marcikic Tabor College Jr. F Serbia

 

DEFENSIVE TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Jaylon Scott @D Bethel College Jr. G/F Allen, Texas
Clifford Byrd II Bethel College Jr. G Memphis, Tenn.
Troy Baker Southwestern College Sr. F Maize, Kan.
Jaquan Daniels Ottawa University Sr. G Columbus, Ga.
Andre Nelson Tabor Sr. G Jacksonville, Fla.

 

FRESHMAN TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN
Steele Gaston-Chapman F Southwestern College Fr. G Wichita, Kan.
Hunter Hoggatt Avila University Fr. G Sapulpa, Okla.
Easton Hunter Kansas Wesleyan University Fr. G Colwich, Kan.
Kolby Walker Sterling College Fr. G Colorado Springs, Colo.
Harper Jonas Bethel College Fr. G Wichita, Kan.

 

(U) = Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”

CATEGORIES :

