Two Coyotes, One Swede Make All-KCAC MBB Teams

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2020-21 KCAC Men’s Basketball all-conference teams and award winners. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head men’s basketball coaches.
Bethel College won the regular-season title after going 16-6 overall and 16-4 in KCAC play. The Threshers’ success in the regular season earned accolades for their players and coaches. Jaylon Scott, the Threshers’ do-everything junior guard, was named both the KCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Scott made an impact all over the floor this season, averaging a double-double and leading the team in points per game (16.32), rebounds per game (11.46), and assists per game (4.73). His rebound per game and assists per game marks ranked No. 1 in the conference in both categories. Scott made the All-Defensive Team as well.
Bethel head coach Jayson Artaz earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year distinction from his peers.
Perry Carroll of Ottawa was named the 2021 KCAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Carroll was fifth in the conference in points per game (17.28), as well as fourth in the KCAC in field goal percentage (50.3%). Steele Gaston-Chapman of Southwestern was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year following a season in which he led the Moundbuilders in points per game (13.07), assists per game (2.93), and steals per game (1.11).
The following athletes were selected by conference men’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.
Statistical information on the 2020-21 men’s basketball season can be found here.
FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Jaylon Scott (U) @D
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G
|Allen, Texas
|Jaquan Daniels (U)
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|G/F
|Columbus, Ga.
|Brooks Haddock (U)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Muskogee, Okla.
|Davonte Pack (U)
|Friends University
|Jr.
|G
|Sumter, S.C.
|JaMiah Haynes (U)
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|F
|Kyle, Texas
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Kaleb Stokes (U)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|So.
|G/F
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Perry Carroll (U) #
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|G
|Ottawa, Kan.
|Clifford Byrd II
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G
|Memphis, Tenn.
|AJ Range (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|F
|Junction City, Kan.
|Kemryn Jenkins
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|G
|Eminence, Ky.
THIRD TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Troy Baker
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|F
|Maize, Kan.
|Zhahidi Robinson (U)
|Southwestern College
|So.
|G
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Bobby Shanks
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|G
|Halls, Tenn.
|Donte Simpson
|Avila University
|Jr.
|G
|Union City, Tenn.
|Keyaun Hoskin
|York College
|So.
|G
|Duncanville, Texas
HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Bryant Mocaby
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|F
|Wichita, Kan.
|Isiah Saenz
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|G
|San Antonio, Texas
|Josh Rivers
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|G
|Midwest City, Okla.
|Fred Watts
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|F
|Channelview, Texas
|Andre Jackson
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|G/F
|Turner, Kan.
|Steele Gaston-Chapman F
|Southwestern College
|Fr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Ian Konek
|Friends University
|So.
|G
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Brandon Phillips
|Avila University
|Sr.
|G
|Carrollton, Texas
|Hunter Hoggatt
|Avila University
|Fr.
|G
|Sapulpa, Okla.
|Easton Hunter
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|G
|Colwich, Kan.
|Nashom Carter
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|G
|San Diego, Calif.
|Andre Nelson
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|G
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Lucas Briar
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|F
|Sterling Kan.
|Ian Moore
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|G
|Lamar, Mo.
|Leon Marcikic
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|F
|Serbia
DEFENSIVE TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Jaylon Scott @D
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G/F
|Allen, Texas
|Clifford Byrd II
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Troy Baker
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|F
|Maize, Kan.
|Jaquan Daniels
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|G
|Columbus, Ga.
|Andre Nelson
|Tabor
|Sr.
|G
|Jacksonville, Fla.
FRESHMAN TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Steele Gaston-Chapman F
|Southwestern College
|Fr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Hunter Hoggatt
|Avila University
|Fr.
|G
|Sapulpa, Okla.
|Easton Hunter
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|G
|Colwich, Kan.
|Kolby Walker
|Sterling College
|Fr.
|G
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Harper Jonas
|Bethel College
|Fr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|(U) = Unanimous Selection
|@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
|# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
|F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
|D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”