Two Connected Burglaries at Storage Unit Lot

Two related burglaries at a storage unit in Salina add up to about $8,500 in losses.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that over the course of Saturday night, two incidents occurred at Access Storage, located at 1433 N. Ninth Street. The first involved a blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the lot and stolen.

The second case around the same time involved a storage unit that had its lock cut, and miscellaneous things like two bikes, scuba equipment and tools were taken.

Tonniges said officers made contact with property management, who released video surveillance footage of two subjects cutting the fence in the northwest corner of the lot.

The investigation is ongoing.