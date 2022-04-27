Two Businesses Damaged

Two Salina businesses are making repairs as their front doors were damaged early Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 1:10 a.m., an officer patrolling on Broadway Blvd. heard an audible alarm at C & C Auto in the 700 block.

As the officer pulled into the property, they saw a man running north. The officer attempted to chase the man but lost sight. A survey of the business revealed the wooden front door was broken open, but it was not believed the man entered the business.

A short time later, Forrester said another front door, at Hometown Outdoor Power in the 800 block, was found to be shattered.

The total in damage to both doors is estimated at $900. There have been no arrests made at this time.