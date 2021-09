A Salina man was without two bikes after an alleged residence burglary between September 6th and the 9th.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that at a house on the 1500 block of S. Marymount Road, a resident noticed a bicycle and dirt bike missing from storage.

After a report was filed, the bicycle was found across the street at a cemetery. The dirt bike worth $800 is still missing.

There are no suspects at this time.