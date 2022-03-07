Two Arrests in Suspected DUI

Two Salina men were taken into custody stemming from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Jayden Miller, 20, and Kaleb Kugler, 21, were arrested around 12:05 a.m. after their 2015 Ford F150 left the roadway and hit a power pole in the 100 block of N. Woodward Road. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that both had allegedly been drinking before the incident.

It started when a deputy was patrolling around the eastern part of the county, and Kugler, the driver, passed the deputy going 107 mph on E. Country Club Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Kugler kept going and failed to complete a turn onto Woodward, causing the wreck.

Once the deputy caught up, Miller, who was claiming he had a gun in his pocket, was taken into custody. Kugler had ran into some nearby woods.

The deputy eventually lured Kugler out of the woods and arrested him.

Charges being requested include consumption of alcohol by a minor for Miller, possession of a firearm while under the influence for Miller, DUI for Kugler, interference for Kugler and many traffic violations.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office