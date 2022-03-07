Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 21 °

BREAKING NEWS

Two Arrests in Suspected DUI

KSAL StaffMarch 7, 2022

Two Salina men were taken into custody stemming from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Jayden Miller, 20, and Kaleb Kugler, 21, were arrested around 12:05 a.m. after their 2015 Ford F150 left the roadway and hit a power pole in the 100 block of N. Woodward Road. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that both had allegedly been drinking before the incident.

It started when a deputy was patrolling around the eastern part of the county, and Kugler, the driver, passed the deputy going 107 mph on E. Country Club Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Kugler kept going and failed to complete a turn onto Woodward, causing the wreck.

Once the deputy caught up, Miller, who was claiming he had a gun in his pocket, was taken into custody. Kugler had ran into some nearby woods.

The deputy eventually lured Kugler out of the woods and arrested him.

Charges being requested include consumption of alcohol by a minor for Miller, possession of a firearm while under the influence for Miller, DUI for Kugler, interference for Kugler and many traffic violations.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Arrests in Suspected DUI

Two Salina men were taken into custody stemming from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning. ...

March 7, 2022 Comments

Vehicle Fire After Accident

Kansas News

March 7, 2022

Trailer Stolen

Kansas News

March 7, 2022

Grass Fires Turn Deadly

Kansas News

March 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Arrests in Suspected ...
March 7, 2022Comments
Vehicle Fire After Accide...
March 7, 2022Comments
Trailer Stolen
March 7, 2022Comments
Grass Fires Turn Deadly
March 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices