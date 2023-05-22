Two Arrests in Murder Case

A couple of arrests have been in a case involving the death of a Salina man.

According to police, during a lengthy investigation into the death of Jason Latham, detectives were able to establish this case as a homicide. Probable cause existed for the arrest of two involved persons. They are:

Johnathon Terrance Mullen – First Degree Murder

Kelly Ray Luthi – First Degree Murder, Aiding and Abetting

Latham’s body was found on May 8th in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street.

An autopsy was completed and toxicology results are pending.

It’s the second time this year a body has been found in that same area. Back in January a 20-year-old man from Hays was found dead in the 1900 block of N. 5th street. It was later determined he died from a Fentanyl overdose and two Salina men were arrested.

Top Photo: (Left) Johnathon Terrance Mullen, Kelly Ray Luthi (Right)