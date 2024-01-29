Two Arrested in Stolen Truck Case

A GPS unit on a stolen work truck helps authorities find a couple of thieves.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that staff at Salina Scale contacted police to report that someone had stolen a Ford F250 pickup and a goose neck trailer from their lot in the 400 block North 9th sometime Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

Police say GPS tracked the truck into Morris County where following a high speed chase, deputies captured two male suspects. Now Michael Garrett, 42 of Junction City and Jason Oder, 41 of Council Grove are facing charges in Morris County and requested charges of felony theft of a vehicle in Saline County.

The trailer, valued at $12,000 was recovered in the 600 block of West Monarch Road.

The Ford truck is valued at $20,500.