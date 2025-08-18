Two Arrested in Salina Armed Robbery Case

Two men were arrested after allegedly pistol whipping and robbing a Salina man.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of S. Ohio on Friday evening after a man was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators the two burst in, hit him in the mouth with a handgun and demanded money. Police say the victim knew one of the assailants and described the SUV they drove away in.

About an hour later, police found the vehicle in the area of Crawford and Westport Blvd and arrested 45-year-old James Floyd and 52-year-old Anthony Miller. Both are facing charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

No guns were recovered from the vehicle. Two male juveniles were in the home but did not witness the crime. The victim refused medical treatment.