Two Arrested After Violent Assault

Two men have been arrested following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Edwards County Sheriff’s Office connected to a violent assault in December.

According to the KBI, on December 8th the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI assist with a sexual assault and battery investigation that occurred Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, at a residence in Belpre, Kansas.

Following the investigation, the Wichita Police Department assisted by arresting the suspects on Monday of this week. Those arrested include:

31-year-old Colin M. Welch – Attempted First-Degree Murder, Rape, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Threat.

54-year-old Jeffrey T. Diederich – Attempted First-Degree Murder

The investigation indicated Welch strangled and raped one adult victim. Diederich is alleged to have been present during the incidents.

Both suspects were booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing