Two Arrested After Twice Fleeing From Police

A couple of Kansans were arrested in Colorado after twice fleeing police. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, two Ulysses, Kansas, residents were arrested in Baca County, Colo. after twice fleeing from police this week when authorities attempted to arrest them for outstanding warrants.

The agency says 40-year-old Nicholas D. Moody of Ulysses had three warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants were out of Grant County for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of marijuana. Additionally, 38-year-old Brandy K. Shoemaker of Ulysses had a warrant out of Finney County for absconding from community corrections.

On Wednesday the two were observed leaving Liberal, Kan., traveling north on Highway 83 in a tan colored Toyota passenger car. Moody was driving and Shoemaker was a passenger in the vehicle. At approximately 9:45 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Moody and Shoemaker fled the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, and the Liberal Police Department responded to help locate the vehicle. Following a short pursuit, they were able to elude police.

On Friday information was received by the KBI which indicated Moody and Shoemaker might be in Baca County, Colo. With the assistance of Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office to help locate the offenders, KBI agents located Moody and Shoemaker. The offenders again fled authorities, so the FBI, and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a vehicle pursuit for approximately 15 miles until the two surrendered near a ravine northwest of Springfield, Colo.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI took Moody and Shoemaker into custody, and they were booked into the Baca County Jail.