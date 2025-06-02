Two Arrested after Lyon Co. Chase

Two people are under arrest and a deputy is injured following a chase in Lyon County.

Deputies were conducting traffic control for the Unbound Gravel race north of Emporia on Saturday when a pickup disobeyed traffic control and sped through an intersection.

A deputy pursued the truck to the area of K-99 and Road 250, and a deputy was treated at a hospital after his cruiser was struck by the pickup.

The driver, 34-year-old Kaitlynn Mundell, and a passenger, 42-year-old Preston Ashburn, were taken into custody.