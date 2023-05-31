Two Arrests in Abilene Drug Case

A month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl culminated in two arrests by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to the agency, on Friday of last week at approximately 3:15 AM, deputies assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop with a Buick Le Sabre in the 3400 Block of K15 Highway to execute a search warrant on the vehicle. Jordan Daniel Greene, 37, and Justyne Marie Hanson, 40, both of Abilene were taken into custody.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Abilene Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of NW 3rd Street in Abilene. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search of the vehicle and the residence.

Greene was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute opioid, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and no drug tax stamp.

Hanson was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute opioid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit wants to remind citizens that anyone who has information in regards to the use/distribution of illegal drugs are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.