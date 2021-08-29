Two Area Teams Make KVA Preseason Rankings

August 27, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from the 2020-21 school year, and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley West
2. Olathe Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Blue Valley North
5. Lawrence-Free State
6. Blue Valley Northwest
7. Blue Valley
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Wichita East
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. St. James Academy
3. Lansing
4. Spring Hill
5. Maize South
6. Mill Valley
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Newton
9. Great Bend
10. Topeka-Seaman
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Andale
3. McPherson
4. Ottawa
5. Circle
6. Louisburg
7. Clearwater
8. Clay Center
9. Nickerson
10. Wamego
Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley
2. Cheney
3. Thomas More Prep-Marian
4. Sabetha
5. Nemaha Central
6. Phillipsburg
7. West Franklin
8. Riverton
9. Goodland
10. Silver Lake
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Smith Center
3. Garden Plain
4. Wabaunsee
5. Jefferson County North
6. Sedgwick
7. Meade/Fowler
8. Hillsboro
9. St. Mary’s-Colgan
10. Spearville
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Central Plains
2. Lebo
3. Pretty Prairie
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Little River
6. Jackson Heights
7. Victoria
8. Burlingame
9. Kiowa County
10. Thunder Ridge
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover
2. Attica
3. Central Christian
4. Golden Plains
5. St. Francis
6. Wheatland-Grinnell
7. Linn
8. Dighton
9. South Central
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton