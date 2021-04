Twenty-One Coyotes, Seven Swedes Make All-KCAC Football Teams

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2020 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.

Bethel College and Avila University were co-regular season champions of the conference, with both teams earning a 6-1 record in conference play. Terry Harrison of Bethel was recognized as the Coach of the Year by his peers, while Paul Kempf, the Threshers’ defensive coordinator, was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Zach Esau of Bethel was named the 2020 KCAC Football Player of the Year. In ten games, Esau racked up 911 passing yards and 521 rushing yards, for a total of 1432 total yards. From the quarterback position, Esau orchestrated the No. 1 rushing offense in the NAIA (362.7 rushing yards/game), contributing over 50 rushing yards per game on the ground himself.

Malik Nesbitt of Avila was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. Nesbitt rushed for 1156 yards (128.4 yards/game) and scored 17 rushing touchdowns. Nesbitt also contributed in the receiving game, catching 21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Seabolt of Bethel earned the 2020 KCAC Defensive Player of the Year honor. Seabolt racked up 100 total tackles on the year (30 solo, 70 assisted), including 20.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Seabolt led the conference in both tackles for loss and sacks.

Melvin Reid of McPherson College was named the Special Teams Player of the Year. Reid returned seven punts for 162 total yards (an average of 23.1 per return) and scored two touchdowns on punt returns. In the kick return game, Reid took nine kicks back for 326 total yards (a 36.2 yard average) and scored one touchdown on a kick return.

Devin Senerius of Avila was named the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award winner.

The full list of All-Conference first team, second team, and honorable mention winners, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches, are listed below.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Zach Esau QB Sr. Bethel College Malik Nesbitt RB Jr. Avila University Keyshawn Wyatt RB Sr. Southwestern College Quincy Sandoval RB So. Kansas Wesleyan University Chantz Scurry FB Jr. Bethel College Stevie Williams WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Devin Senerius WR Sr. Avila University Keyshawn Jones WR Jr. Southwestern College Layke Hoffman TE Jr. Southwestern College Dustin Rivera OL Sr. Southwestern College Keegan Martin OL So. Bethel College CJ Cunningham OL Jr. Avila University Ryan Junkermeier OL So. Bethel College Brett Stindt OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Jacob Garcia DL Sr. Ottawa University Cortney Cravin DL Sr. Southwestern College Mark Lanier DL Sr. Bethel College Malakye Adams DL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Josh Seabolt LB Jr. Bethel College Grant Torgerson LB Sr. Southwestern College Colby Johnson LB Sr. Ottawa University Nik Furlow LB Jr. Avila University Trey Palmer DB So. Bethel College Marcus Richard DB Sr. Southwestern College Deven Lopez DB Fr. Sterling College Dominic Brown DB So. Bethel College

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Brayden Francis Utility Jr. Bethel College Brad Cagle P Sr. Southwestern College Kaivon Mortazavi K Fr. Avila University Melvin Reid KR Jr. McPherson College Melvin Reid PR Jr. McPherson College

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Isaiah Randalle QB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Brad Cagle QB Sr. Southwestern College John Jacobs QB Jr. Avila University Camryn Harrison RB Sr. Bethel College Derrick Curtis RB So. Ottawa University Mason Murray RB So. Bethel College Roy Sanders FB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Andre Jones WR Jr. Southwestern College Tanner Galliart WR Sr. Bethel College Drevon Macon WR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Andrew Williams TE Jr. Avila University Earon Garcia OL So. Southwestern College Arnold Mendoza OL Sr. Ottawa University Nolan Harris OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Layne Becker OL Sr. Sterling College Peter King OL Jr. Bethel College

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Avery Hawkins DL Jr. Bethel College Robert Garcia DL Sr. Friends University Markeese Jones DL Jr. Southwestern College Exavior Lowe-Bohannon DL Sr. Avila University Zyair Velazquez LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Caleb Helsley LB So. Southwestern College David Akao LB Jr. Friends University Clayton Downum LB Sr. Southwestern College Brooks Gardner LB So. Tabor College Dominique Copeland LB Sr. Bethel College Titonio Smith DB Fr. Avila University Esaias Freemon DB Fr. Kansas Wesleyan University Devin Johnston DB Jr. Ottawa University Scott Helsper DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Travon Crockett DB Sr. Southwestern College

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Keyshawn Jones Utility Jr. Southwestern College Brayden Francis P Jr. Bethel College Bobby Schmidt K Jr. Friends University Trey Palmer KR So. Bethel College Keyshawn Jones PR Jr. Southwestern College

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Dan Dawdy QB Sr. Friends University Juan Salazar RB Sr. Friends University JJ Allen RB Fr. Bethany College Jaqulis Coleman RB Jr. Southwestern College David MacMahon FB Jr. McPherson College Joaquin Diaz FB Sr. Bethany College Eren Jenkins WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Tyson Nonette WR Fr. Tabor College Dylan Foos WR Sr. Ottawa University Colton Davis WR So. Ottawa University Brayden Francis WR Jr. Bethel College Melvin Reid WR Jr. McPherson College Christian Hopkins WR Sr. Avila University Cade Nagy WR So. Friends University Chance Whitehead WR Jr. Sterling College Jermaine Ziegler WR Jr. Ottawa University Jake McClure TE Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Jaron Usher TE Jr. Tabor College Greg McMahon TE Sr. Ottawa University Janson Robeson TE Sr. Sterling College Jarren Hightower OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University John Smith OL Sr. Southwestern College Grayson Snider OL Jr. Southwestern College Lucas Santana OL Jr. Tabor College Tony Aiono Jr. OL Jr. Ottawa University Dalton Womack OL Jr. McPherson College Issac Johnston OL Fr. Avila University Brock Johnston OL Sr. Friends University Jacob Kerby OL Sr. Friends University Josh Castillo OL Fr. Bethany College Dawson Livingston OL Sr. Bethany College Cor’Darius Wright OL Fr. Avila University Marvin Phillips OL Jr. Bethel College Chase Strother OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

NAME POSITION CLASS INSTITUTION Darren Hicks DL Jr. Southwestern College Shane Rodriguez DL So. Southwestern College Rafael Sangines DL Sr. University of Saint Mary Parker Folks DL Jr. Tabor College Aaron Schoemann DL Jr. Ottawa University David Crowhurst DL Sr. Avila University Kevin McKenzie DL Sr. Friends University Adam Brown DL Jr. Friends University David Serrano DL Jr. Bethany College Isaiah Veal DL Sr. Ottawa University Lloydarius Garner DL Fr. Avila University Jhalen Haynes LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Drew Smith LB Jr. Southwestern College Israel Harper LB Sr. Southwestern College Hennessey Thomas LB Jr. University of Saint Mary Riggs Robben LB Fr. Tabor College Kolin Goering LB Jr. McPherson College Jose Bautista LB Fr. Avila University Jason Weah LB Jr. Friends University Larry Hall LB Jr. Bethany College Ryan Clark LB So. Bethel College Jagger Blubaugh LB So. Friends University Austyn Fletcher LB Fr. Bethany College Hunter Patterson LB So. University of Saint Mary Justin Sullivan LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Drew Labertew LB So. McPherson College Angelo Trujillo DB Jr. University of Saint Mary Wyatt Leppke DB So. Tabor College Gunnar Reiss DB Jr. Tabor College Jaylin King DB Sr. Ottawa University Grant Golemon DB Fr. Ottawa University Ke’Tron Jones DB Fr. Avila University Christian Ryan DB Sr. Friends University Drake Damon DB Sr. Friends University Nick Holmes DB Sr. University of Saint Mary Jordan Suckow DB Jr. Tabor College James Lang DB So. Tabor College Bailey Sites DB Jr. McPherson College

HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS