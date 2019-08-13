Salina, KS

TV’s Stolen in Residential Burglary

KSAL StaffAugust 13, 2019

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a couple of flat screen televisions were stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 5:30pm Sunday and 6:50am Monday, someone forced a door open on a residence in the 700 block of N. 11th and removed a 60-inch TV and also a 50-inch TV from inside.

The owner came home Monday morning and called police after discovering his door was broken and the TV’s along with a Bose speaker and a duffel bag had all been stolen.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,115.

There are no suspects at this time.

