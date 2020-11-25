Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 28 °

TVs Stolen from Home

KSAL StaffNovember 25, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone entered a home in the 100 block S. 11th Street and stole a couple of TVs.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old woman returned home to discover her 65-inch Roku TV and a 32-inch TCL TV. There was no sign of forced entry.

The victim told officers she left the residence locked but found the backdoor unlocked when she returned. The burglary occurred sometime between 2pm on Monday and and 4:45pm Tuesday afternoon.

Total loss is listed at $1950.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

TVs Stolen from Home

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone entered a home in the 100 block...

November 25, 2020 Comments

Chiefs Will Be Without Pringle For ...

Sports News

November 25, 2020

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 25, 2020

Lighter Thanksgiving Travel Anticip...

Kansas News

November 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

TVs Stolen from Home
November 25, 2020Comments
Lighter Thanksgiving Trav...
November 25, 2020Comments
Officials Wary of “...
November 25, 2020Comments
SRHC Recognized For Its N...
November 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices