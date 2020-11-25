TVs Stolen from Home

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone entered a home in the 100 block S. 11th Street and stole a couple of TVs.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old woman returned home to discover her 65-inch Roku TV and a 32-inch TCL TV. There was no sign of forced entry.

The victim told officers she left the residence locked but found the backdoor unlocked when she returned. The burglary occurred sometime between 2pm on Monday and and 4:45pm Tuesday afternoon.

Total loss is listed at $1950.