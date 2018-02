Salina Police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a television from a north Salina business.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that the incident happened on between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30th at Beaver Express, 621 N. Santa Fe.

Sweeney says that a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV was stolen from the business valued at $2,000.

There was no sign of forced entry and police have no suspects at this time.