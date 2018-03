Salina Police are investigating after a television and its cable box was stolen from a west Salina motel.

KSAL News learned from Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, that someone entered an unsecured window in one of the rooms at the Village Inn Motel, 458 S. Broadway. Sweeney says that this burglary occurred between 3 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20.

The burglar then stole a 32-inch flat-screen television and its cable box.

Total loss is listed at $310.