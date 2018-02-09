TV, Game Consoles Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in northwest Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Robin Ellyson came home from work on Thursday and discovered shattered glass and coins all over his front porch in the 200 block of South 10th Street.

Police say someone damaged the front door to gain entry and stole a 55-inch Sanyo TV, an Xbox console and PlayStation 4 console plus headsets for both systems and four PlayStation games.

Police are working to interview a possible suspect in the case.

Loss and damage is estimated at $1,100.