Tuttle Creek Fuel Tank Incident Winding Down

Following last week’s successful recovery of a submerged fuel tank at Tuttle Creek Lake, comprehensive water quality sampling and monitoring plan continues to guide response decisions.

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 7, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are all working together, and say the health and safety of the public and the protection of the environment remain the top priority .

Collaborative efforts of all involved agencies remain focused on mitigating any potential impacts from last week’s diesel fuel spill. Cleanup efforts occurred in Tuttle Creek Cove over the weekend. Response crews will continue to monitor and use passive cleanup in several small, isolated areas over the next several weeks.

Water quality samples collected have shown no fuel-related contaminants above drinking water standards. These samples were taken from both the spill location in the cove and downstream at the confluence of the Big Blue and Kansas Rivers. Water quality testing will continue downstream to monitor releases from Tuttle Creek Lake.

The EPA, USACE, KDHE, and contractor teams from Michels conducted a second walkthrough, Monday, March 23, 2026, to evaluate progress of the ongoing cleanup. The EPA and the KDHE have transitioned the remaining response efforts to the Kansas City District.

As the focus remains on restoring the area to its natural state as quickly and safely as possible, Tuttle Creek Cove remains closed to the public until further notice.