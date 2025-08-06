Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute Coming to Stiefel

The top tribute group to legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac is coming to Salina. Tusk is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

According to the Stiefel, Tusk is the number one Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, bar none. No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note for note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best loved, top-selling bands.

Playing hits and deep cuts spanning the careers of Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees Fleetwood Mac, Tusk has been crisscrossing the country since 2008 as The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute. Five pro musicians turned into masters of their trade through decades of individual music study, live performance, creative risk, and devotion to the art.

Tusk features note-perfect renditions of both the solo and full band songs, with each member specializing in one of the core lineups of Fleetwood Mac (Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood). They possess an electric stage presence that can only come from almost two decades of touring together. Truly the best at what they do, Tusk is unmatched in their tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time.

Tusk is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Wednesday, September 24th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.