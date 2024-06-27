Turnpike Cashless Tolling Starts Monday

The Kansas Turnpike is undergoing big changes beginning Monday. Overhead toll cameras will scan license plates, and drivers will be sent a bill under the new cashless tolling payment system.

“We’re excited to launch this customer-driven change,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “Cashless tolling offers a safer, more efficient customer experience while keeping toll rates at some of the lowest of any cashless system in the country.”

According to the KTA, conversion of the roadway system will occur quickly in the early hours of July 1, but the back-office system including toll payments and account management will take more time. Here’s what turnpike customers need to know to be ready:

Cash customers traveling on the turnpike overnight on June 30/July 1 should follow the instructions of on-road personnel and signage when exiting.

KTA’s three customer service centers will be closed and self-service platforms, including the web sites and mobile app, will be unavailable June 29-July 7. During this week, teams will work to migrate all account information into the new system and there will be no account access – for customers or customer service representatives.

Any toll statements due during the conversion window can be paid during the month of July without issue.

Beginning July 8: Customer service teams and self-service (web and mobile) platforms will again be available with full functionality at DriveKS.com. KTAG customers can login to their accounts at www.DriveKS.com using their existing login credentials. Customers who receive violations or video toll statements generated prior to conversion, can use the statement and account ID to pay at www.DriveKS.com.



“We ask for customers’ patience as we migrate data and put final touches on DriveKS.com, the new toll payment system.” said Rachel Bell, Business Services and Customer Relations Director. “Come July 8, we’ll be back and ready to help customers once again.”