Turnovers Costly in 76-50 Loss at Oklahoma

KSU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 19, 2021

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure a 76-50 win over K-State on Tuesday evening. The Sooners moved to 8-4 (4-3 Big 12) with the victory. K-State slipped to 5-10 (1-6 Big 12).

The teams traded runs in the first half. The Sooners led by seven in the early stages of the game, but K-State answered and held Oklahoma scoreless for five minutes to take a lead of their own. A dunk by Davion Bradford gave K-State a five point advantage (22-17) with six minutes remaining.

The hosts closed the half with a 15-2 run, however, to take a 32-24 advantage to the break. Alondes Williams closed the half with a transition dunk to finish off the OU run, and the momentum carried with the Sooners to the second half.

Oklahoma pushed their lead to 40-26 with a quick 8-0 burst in the opening minutes of the second half. The Sooners took control from there and continued to build their lead down the stretch. The Sooners handed out 19 assists on the night and took care of business defensively with seven blocked shots and 13 steals. OU finished with 20 points off of Wildcat turnovers and 23 points in transition in the win.

De’Vion Harmon led three Oklahoma players in double figures with 16 points. Williams added 13, and Kur Kuath added 12 points and five blocks for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless added 13 rebounds and six assists, while Austin Reaves handed out seven assists for OU.

DaJuan Gordon had a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds for K-State. Selton Miguel was the only other player in double figures with 11. Antonio Gordon had 11 rebounds, and Kaosi Ezeagu had seven points and three boards in his return to the K-State lineup.

The Cats return home to host West Virginia on Saturday at 3 P.M.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

