A Salina man was injured after hitting a turkey vulture on his motorcycle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 63-year-old Anthony Shafer was riding his Kawasaki dirt bike in the 5000 block Burma Road Thursday afternoon when a turkey vulture jumped up from the side of the road and hit the motorcycle.

Shafer suffered injuries to an ankle and wrist, while the dirt bike had minor damage.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff