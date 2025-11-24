Turkey Talk: How to Safely Thaw

As Thanksgiving approaches, millions of Americans prepare to cook the centerpiece of the holiday meal: the turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides essential guidance on thawing a turkey safely to prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure a delicious, stress-free holiday.

Three Safe Methods to Thaw a Turkey:

1. Refrigerator Thawing

Safest Method: This method ensures a consistent, safe temperature throughout the thawing process.

Time: Allow approximately 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds of turkey.

Process: Place the turkey, still in its original wrapping, on a tray in the refrigerator to catch any drips.

2. Cold Water Thawing

Faster than Refrigerator Thawing: This method is quicker but requires more attention.

Time: Allow about 30 minutes per pound of turkey.

Process: Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes to maintain a cold temperature.

3. Microwave Thawing

Quickest Method: Best for smaller portions or specific cuts of turkey.

Process: Follow the specific instructions on your microwave. Cook the thawed turkey immediately.

Methods to Avoid The USDA advises against thawing a turkey on the countertop, in hot water, or outdoors (e.g., in the garage or on the porch.) These methods can lead to bacterial growth and increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Additional Tips

Cook from Frozen: If you’re short on time, cooking a turkey directly from the frozen state is an option. Allow about 50% more cooking time.

Use a Thermometer: The USDA recommends that the internal temperature of the turkey reach 165°F. Use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature. For the whole turkey, measure in three areas: thickest part of the breast, innermost part of the wing, and the innermost part of the thigh.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a safe and delicious Thanksgiving feast. USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline is staffed with food safety specialists who are equipped to answer questions about safe food handling, primarily for meat, poultry, and egg products. The Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm ET (except for Federal Holidays). The Hotline is open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 am-2 pm to help with any Turkey Day questions!

Phone: 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) Email: [email protected] Live Chat: www.ask.usda.gov