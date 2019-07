One person was hurt in a crash in eastern Kansas when a wild turkey crashed into a windshield.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Tammy Conrad of Joplin, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Volvo semi traveling east on U.S. 400 Highway in rural Cherokee County. As she came upon a turkey in the middle of the highway it flew up and went into the windshield.

Conrad was transported to a hospital with suspected minor injuries.