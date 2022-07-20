Turbine Tools Stolen

A California company that provides repair work on wind turbines is listed as the victim in a Salina theft case.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11:30pm Monday and 6:45am Tuesday, someone removed a case from the back of a work truck that contained a specialized pneumatic tool worth $7,000.

Police say the truck owned by Pearce Renewables was parked in the lot at Rodeway Inn on S. 9th when the theft occurred.

Loss of a number of tools and cases is listed at $7,500.