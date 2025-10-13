Tuesday is Voter Registration Deadline

With the general election less than a month away, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday of this week.

Here are some things those who plan on voting need to know.

Registering to vote

Kansans have until Tuesday, October 14th to register to vote. The Saline County Clerk’s Office will stay open late until 8PM for late night voter registration. Late Night Voter Registration (5 PM – 8 PM)Voter registration closes 21 days before Election Day.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Begin Mailing Advance Ballots By Mail Saturday, October 18, 2025 Public Test at 9 AM

Monday, October 20, 2025 In Office Advance Voting Begins

Monday, October 27, 2025 General campaign finance report deadline for 1st class city candidates.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Last day to request an Advance Ballot by Mail

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Advance Voting in Office 10 AM – 2 PM

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Daylight Savings Time Ends Fall Back

Monday, November 3, 2025 Advance Voting in Office ends at Noon

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 GENERAL ELECTION DAY (Polls open 7 AM – 7 PM)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Sick/Disable may still carry out ballot

Candidates on the ballot in Salina includ:

Salina City Commission

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

Salina USD 305

Amy Freelove

Gabe Grant

Dana Johnson

Rebecca Lynn Norlin

Bonnie Schamberger

While Norlin’s name will be on the ballot, she has indicated that she has dropped out of the race.