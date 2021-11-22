Salina, KS

TubaChristmas Returns to Salina

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityNovember 22, 2021

TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, is returning to Salina.

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event, which is December 11th.

According to the school, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse the morning of Dec. 11 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.

Registration and rehearsal will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Music department’s suite in Pioneer Hall, which is located on the building’s bottom floor. Cost for participants is $10 and includes the 2021 TubaChristmas button.

TubaChristmas is a celebration of tuba and euphonium players that began in 1974 to celebrate famed tuba instructor William Bell. The carols are specifically arranged for tubas and euphoniums. More information about TubaChristmas can be found at http://www.tubachristmas.com.

