Trumain Carroll Hired as K-State’s Director of Strength and Conditioning

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Trumain Carroll, a 15-year veteran of the strength and conditioning field who has spent the last six years leading strength and conditioning efforts at FBS schools, has been hired as Kansas State’s Director of Strength and Conditioning.

Carroll spent the 2020 season as the Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at South Florida, while he was the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Arkansas football program the previous two seasons.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Carroll and his family to K-State and our football program,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “In addition to being an accomplished strength and conditioning professional, his personality and ability to get the most out of his players are his greatest attributes. As a former Big 12 student-athlete who has worked at numerous high-level programs, he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, and I am eager to see the impact he will have on our program.”

No stranger to the Big 12 and the Midwest, Carroll played football at Oklahoma State from 2001 to 2005 and served two different terms as an assistant strength coach for the Cowboys, while he also was the Director of Strength and Conditioning at the University of Missouri-Kansas City from 2008 to 2011.

“I am very blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to join the K-State Football Family,” Carroll said. “I love who Coach Klieman is and what he stands for, and I believe in the vision he has for our program.”

After his playing days at OSU where he helped the Cowboys earn three-consecutive bowl berths, Carroll was an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2006 to 2008. While in Stillwater, Carroll designed and directed the strength program for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program that advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2007 NCAA Tournament. He also assisted in the strength and conditioning program with the football team that won the 2006 Independence Bowl and the 2007 Insight.com Bowl.

Carroll then went to be the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at South Carolina State from 2011 to 2012 where he oversaw the strength and conditioning program for over 300 student-athletes in 14 sports before returning to OSU for the 2013 and 2014 seasons and working with current K-State assistant coaches Van Malone and Jason Ray.

In 2015, Carroll went to SMU as the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Mustangs for three seasons. While in Dallas, Carroll oversaw all strength and conditioning for over 400 student-athletes in 17 sports with an emphasis in football, a time in which he worked with Malone and current Wildcat defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt.

During his tenure at SMU, Carroll’s efforts in the weight room aided in the development of All-American wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, who both went on to NFL Draft selection. Sutton and Quinn were two of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football in 2017, each posting 1,000-yard receiving seasons to become one of the only pair of teammates in the FBS to accomplish the feat.

Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in university studies from Oklahoma State in December 2005. He received his Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach Certification in May 2007 and his USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Certification in February 2008. Most recently, Carroll earned his Master Strength and Conditioning Certification in May 2020.

Carroll and his wife, Jarne, have a young son, Trumain “Deuce.”

THE TRUMAIN CARROLL FILE

Hometown: Houston, Texas

College: Oklahoma State – Bachelor’s in University Studies (2005)