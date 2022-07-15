Salina, KS

Now: 99 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 108 ° | Lo: 79 °

Truck, Trailer Sink

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2022

A fishing trip ends early with the boat on the water and a truck and trailer under water.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers, Salina Fire and a tow truck were called to the boat launch at Bill Burke Park on Thursday afternoon after the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 forgot to engage a parking brake on the truck after easing the trailer into the water.

Police say the boat floated off but the trailer and truck rolled into the water and became submerged.

A woman stayed on shore while the truck was being towed. The man fled on foot and may be wanted on an active warrant.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck, Trailer Sink

A fishing trip ends early with the boat on the water and a truck and trailer under water. Salina ...

July 15, 2022 Comments

Kansas Added to List for Federal Br...

Top News

July 15, 2022

Cornell McNeal Found Guilty

Kansas News

July 15, 2022

Average Gas Prices Continue To Fall...

Top News

July 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck, Trailer Sink
July 15, 2022Comments
Cornell McNeal Found Guil...
July 15, 2022Comments
Salina Marathon Seeking V...
July 14, 2022Comments
Man Charged With Vehicle ...
July 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra