Truck, Trailer Sink

A fishing trip ends early with the boat on the water and a truck and trailer under water.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers, Salina Fire and a tow truck were called to the boat launch at Bill Burke Park on Thursday afternoon after the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 forgot to engage a parking brake on the truck after easing the trailer into the water.

Police say the boat floated off but the trailer and truck rolled into the water and became submerged.

A woman stayed on shore while the truck was being towed. The man fled on foot and may be wanted on an active warrant.