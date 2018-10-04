Truck, Tools Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen truck that had numerous tools on board.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11:30pm Tuesday and 6:20am Wednesday morning, someone stole a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup from a driveway in 500 block of Maple Street.

The owner told officers that he locked up the vehicle and still had both set of keys in his house. Police say $1,700 worth of power tools and hand tools were in the truck along with the man’s wallet with $800 cash inside.

The pickup is white in color and has Kansas tag: 313 JUB.

Total loss is listed at $7,500.