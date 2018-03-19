Truck Thief Found

A stolen vehicle was recovered and an arrest made after a warrant was served at a Salina hotel on Sunday.

Police arrested 41-year-old Jason Wheeler at the Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W. Crawford. Officers identified a stolen 2008 Chevy Silverado truck in the parking lot of the hotel and found Wheeler in his room.

Police say he was wanted on a warrant from Cloud County and could now face additional charges in Saline County for felony possession of stolen property and possession of illegal drugs.

Police say they found narcotics in his pockets during his arrest on Sunday.

The stolen vehicle report was originally filed by deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office when the truck, which is valued at $14,000 was reported stolen in late December of 2017.