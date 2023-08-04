Truck, SUV Get Stuck on ‘Hill’ on East Crawford

A work project continues on East Crawford Street leaving a coned off dirt hill there – that has been the fulcrum for two vehicles that got stuck on top in a couple of unrelated incidents this week.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a 58-year-old woman from Ellsworth was eastbound on Crawford Friday morning around 5:45am and drove onto the dirt mound. Police say a wrecker was called to remove her 2015 GMC Terrain from hill. The woman was uninjured and told officers the cones blocking the lanes were not in the correct position, leaving the lanes open.

The night before, around 9pm officers responded to the same location on East Crawford and Plaza to the report of a Ford F150 high-centered on the hill. The investigation of that accident led to the arrest of 53-year-old Scott A. Herbel of Salina on possible DUI charges. Police also located a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the truck that was reported stolen from Ottawa County.

Herbel is now facing charges that could include possession of a gun while intoxicated and possession of stolen property.