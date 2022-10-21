Truck Stolen with Online Purchase

Authorities are tracing the details in a theft deception case after a local auto dealer’s truck was purchased online with a stolen identity.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a person claiming to be a ‘Mr. Dunbar’ from Virginia provided all the appropriate documents to buy a 2021 Ford F150 pickup from Long McArthur Ford located at 3490 S. 9th.

Police say the $80,000 vehicle was delivered to a business address in Virginia on October 10th.

Eight days later a Mr. Dunbar in Alabama informed the dealership that he did not purchase the truck – and that someone had used his identity and his bank account to close the deal. Out of state authorities have been contacted and the investigation is ongoing.