A thief steals a truck while its owner is busy mowing.

According to Salina Police, a 70-year-old man was mowing at First Bank Kansas at 1333 W. Crawford on Tuesday morning at around 11:30. His 1999 blue Chevy S10 pickup was parked in the parking lot while he was mowing. The keys were in the vehicle.

Video surveillance from the area shows a subject approach the truck, get in a drive off, southbound on Duvall.

The truck is valued at $1,500.