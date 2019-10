A Ford pickup was stolen from a rural property near Gypsum last Friday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that sometime between 7pm on October 17 and 5am October 18, someone stole a 2011 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup from a residence in the 6000 block of S. Kipp Road.

Deputies say the owner left the keys to the truck inside a car parked next to it.

The black pickup is valued at $11,000 and has rear glass damage and Kansas tag: 846 KMV.