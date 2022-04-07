Truck Stolen, Involved in Hit and Run

A hit and run case from Wednesday morning in Salina also involves a stolen truck.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 6:50 a.m., a witness called police about a white semi truck driving erratically near the intersection of Kiowa and Osage. A board was sticking out of the back of the truck’s bed, and the witness said the board had struck another vehicle in the 800 block of Birch.

The witness followed the truck to the 1500 block of Acorn, when the driver exited the vehicle and ran to the east.

The 1986 International S1900 truck was registered to Stevens Construction, and the owner told police that the truck was taken from the 1500 block of W. Cloud. Forrester said the keys were likely left in the truck.

Police were able to find the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, that was struck by the board. A mirror was damaged.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing.