A Gypsum man is without his truck after it was taken yesterday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2:14 a.m., grainy video footage shows a 2004 white Ford F250 truck being stolen from 701 Maple Street.

The victim, 42-year-old Robert McKim, told deputies the keys were left in the vehicle. The truck is valued at $20,000 and has Kansas tags reading 589 FPG.