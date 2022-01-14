Truck Stolen, Hits Other Vehicles

A truck in Salina was stolen and then became a part of a hit and run accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 36-year-old female victim reported to police earlier in the week that her 2005 Ford F150 was stolen from the 100 block of N. Columbia. The victim reported that the keys were missing for the vehicle and it was unknown if she had left them in the truck.

The truck was located on Wednesday at around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia and Johnstown abandoned in the middle of the street. The vehicle had been involved in a hit and run accident and was missing the right front tire. Officers located three parked cars in the 600 block of E. Ash that had been struck. There was a trail from the crash scene to the area where the truck was located.

A 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup had rear end damage, a 2005 Mitsubishi lancer had rear end damage, and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata had rear end damage caused by the truck traveling east bound on Ash and striking the three vehicles. The truck then continued on to its resting point at Johnstown and Columbia.

Investigation is ongoing. The truck was valued at $3,000. Officers working the accident were unable to make contact with the owner of the truck and theft victim after the accident.