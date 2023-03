A thief made off with a pickup truck which was on the lot of a Salina auto parts business.

The owners of the vehicle tell KSAL News the 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 was parked, with a for sale sign on it, on the lot of one of the Salina AutoZone stores. The keys were not in it, and it was locked.

The truck, valued at $4,000, disappeared sometime late Sunday evening into Monday afternoon.

The white truck has an Ottawa County License Plate 235 DZR on it.