A Salina truck owner contacted authorities after realizing his vehicle was stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers are reviewing video from the 200 block of North 12th Street after an unknown person entered the man’s unlocked 2015 Nissan Frontier and drove away.

The blue pickup had a few City of Salina tools on board, has Kansas tag: 912 HUT and is valued at $20,000