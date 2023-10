A Salina man was hurt after the pickup he was working on rolled over his legs.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a 62-year-old man was working on the transmission on a 2013 Chevy Silverado in the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Regent on Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 12:20pm, the truck shifted into neutral and rolled over the man’s lower body and legs.

He was able to crawl up the driveway to call for help and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.