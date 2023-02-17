Salina, KS

Truck Recovered, Tools Stolen

KSAL StaffFebruary 17, 2023

Authorities have located a truck in Ottawa County that was reportedly stolen from a Salina business.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that early Thursday morning a 3500 Chevy Silverado was stolen from the lot at L&S Electric located at 1051 W. Diamond Drive.

Police viewed video of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving away. Around 10:30am authorities found the abandoned vehicle at the Ottawa State Fishing Lake near Bennington.

Damage to the truck’s instrument panel is estimated at $1,000.

Police say a number of DeWalt brand power tools were also stolen.

Loss is listed at $1,800.

