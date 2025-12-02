Truck, Pistol Stolen

Two adults are facing possible charges in McPherson County and Saline County after being pulled over in a stolen pickup from Salina.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that a 2009 Chevy Silverado was stolen early Monday morning from the lot at the Hilton Garden Inn on S. 9th Street. Police say around 6:30am the owner left the vehicle unlocked while it was warming up.

Officers filed a stolen vehicle report and hours later deputies in McPherson County identified the vehicle with matching plate and made a traffic stop.

Authorities say a juvenile was also in the truck and the two adults could face charges for possession of stolen property which included a .38 caliber revolver that was left in the cab by the owner.