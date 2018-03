Salina Police are looking for a thief who drove an SUV onto the lot at Long McArthur Ford, 3450 S. 9th and stole some parts off a truck early Sunday morning.

Police are reviewing video surveillance to help find a suspect who drove up to a Ford F150 pickup and removed an aftermarket digital light bar from the roof of the truck.

They also took a curved set of LED lights off the truck.

Total loss is listed at $1,100.