Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 29 °

Truck Left Running at Bar, Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 14, 2022

Police are looking for a stolen pickup and the person who jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away from a Salina bar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 28-year-old owner of a 1999 Chevy Silverado stopped into Chuck’s Bar located at 600 North Santa Fe on Wednesday night around 9:40pm.

Police say the man left the truck running in the lot and walked into the bar. When he came back out – his black pickup was gone.

The truck has Kansas license plate 675 PNT and is valued at $2,000. The victim also left his $200 Samsung phone in the cab as well.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Left Running at Bar, Stolen

Police are looking for a stolen pickup and the person who jumped into the driver's seat and drove aw...

April 14, 2022 Comments

Farm Income Losses Vary

Farming News

April 14, 2022

Robert Cray Coming to Salina

Kansas News

April 13, 2022

Seeking River Festival Volunteers

Top News

April 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Left Running at Bar...
April 14, 2022Comments
Robert Cray Coming to Sal...
April 13, 2022Comments
Bird’s Eye View Hel...
April 13, 2022Comments
Vehicle Burglary Results ...
April 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra