Truck Left Running at Bar, Stolen

Police are looking for a stolen pickup and the person who jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away from a Salina bar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 28-year-old owner of a 1999 Chevy Silverado stopped into Chuck’s Bar located at 600 North Santa Fe on Wednesday night around 9:40pm.

Police say the man left the truck running in the lot and walked into the bar. When he came back out – his black pickup was gone.

The truck has Kansas license plate 675 PNT and is valued at $2,000. The victim also left his $200 Samsung phone in the cab as well.